Overview

Dr. Steven Shumer, MD is a Dermatologist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Shumer works at Franklin Dermatology - Southfield in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.