Dr. Steven Shumer, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Shumer, MD is a Dermatologist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Locations
Franklin Dermatology - Southfield26400 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 150, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (313) 678-8655Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Annual visit .. on time and thorough.
About Dr. Steven Shumer, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Unc
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shumer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shumer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.