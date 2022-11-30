Dr. Steven Shotts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shotts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Shotts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Shotts, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Clark Memorial Health, Harrison County Hospital and Norton Hospital.
Dr. Shotts works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced ENT and Allergy, PLLC108 W Daisy Ln, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 945-3557
-
2
Advanced ENT & Allergy2944 Breckenridge Ln, Louisville, KY 40220 Directions (502) 893-0159
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Clark Memorial Health
- Harrison County Hospital
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shotts?
Dr.Shotts has great bedside manner and explains your condition in words that 'normal folk' can understand. My thyroid surgery was flawless.
About Dr. Steven Shotts, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174529796
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
- University of KY
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Wright State University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shotts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shotts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shotts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shotts works at
Dr. Shotts has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Ear Ache and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shotts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shotts speaks Spanish.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Shotts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shotts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shotts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shotts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.