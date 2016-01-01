Dr. Steven Shoptaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shoptaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Shoptaw, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Shoptaw, MD is a Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Shoptaw works at
Locations
UCLA Family Health Center10880 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1800, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 981-3547
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Steven Shoptaw, MD
- Psychology
- English
- 1013245950
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Shoptaw accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shoptaw using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shoptaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shoptaw works at
