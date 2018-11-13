Overview

Dr. Steven Shook, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Upmc Hamot.



Dr. Shook works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Nerve Conduction Studies and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.