Dr. Steven Shoen, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Steven Shoen, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Shoen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Metuchen, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Shoen works at
Locations
Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Associates, LLC222 Bridge St Bldg E, Metuchen, NJ 08840 Directions (732) 443-3257
Shoen Hand Surgery Consultants7 Centre Dr Ste 13, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (201) 523-4391
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shoen?
When I was diagnosed with Breast Cancer and tested positive for BRCA, I tried to prepare myself for the changes in my life. One thing I was certain of, I would have to undergo a double mastectomy and the idea terrified me. I convinced myself my body would never be the same, but Dr. Shoen from the beginning assured me that I was a young woman, and there was no need for me to not be happy with my body after this was over. He from the start was attentive, clear, answered all questions and put me at ease. My reconstruction surgeries were performed flawlessly and he and his staff were always available for questions and checking on me to ensure I had the best care. The end result, I feel even more beautiful than before the surgery and ordeal and I did not see that as being possible. Dr. Shoen was a rainbow at the end of a turbulent storm. Thank you! - Takerra
About Dr. Steven Shoen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Hosp, Harvard Medical School
- Montefiore Med Ctr/einstein College Med
- Montefiore Med Ctr/einstein College Med|Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shoen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shoen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shoen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Shoen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shoen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.