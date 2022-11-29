See All Plastic Surgeons in Metuchen, NJ
Dr. Steven Shoen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Shoen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Metuchen, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Shoen works at Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Associates, LLC in Metuchen, NJ with other offices in Monroe Township, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Associates, LLC
    222 Bridge St Bldg E, Metuchen, NJ 08840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 443-3257
  2. 2
    Shoen Hand Surgery Consultants
    7 Centre Dr Ste 13, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 523-4391

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(23)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Nov 29, 2022
When I was diagnosed with Breast Cancer and tested positive for BRCA, I tried to prepare myself for the changes in my life. One thing I was certain of, I would have to undergo a double mastectomy and the idea terrified me. I convinced myself my body would never be the same, but Dr. Shoen from the beginning assured me that I was a young woman, and there was no need for me to not be happy with my body after this was over. He from the start was attentive, clear, answered all questions and put me at ease. My reconstruction surgeries were performed flawlessly and he and his staff were always available for questions and checking on me to ensure I had the best care. The end result, I feel even more beautiful than before the surgery and ordeal and I did not see that as being possible. Dr. Shoen was a rainbow at the end of a turbulent storm. Thank you! - Takerra
Dr. Steven Shoen, MD
Dr. Shoen's Office & Staff

Experience with Dr. Shoen

Tell Us About Yourself

About Dr. Steven Shoen, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1629159694
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Beth Israel Hosp, Harvard Medical School
Residency
  • Montefiore Med Ctr/einstein College Med
Internship
  • Montefiore Med Ctr/einstein College Med|Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
Medical Education
  • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven Shoen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shoen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shoen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shoen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Shoen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shoen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shoen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

