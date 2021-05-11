Overview

Dr. Steven Shin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Shin works at Kerlan-Jobe Orthopedic Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like De Quervain's Disease, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.