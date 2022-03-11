Dr. Steven Shimoura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shimoura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Shimoura, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Shimoura, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Olney, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.
Locations
Medstar Montgomery Medical Center18101 Prince Philip Dr, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 570-1333Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
unable to make a visit as he retired
About Dr. Steven Shimoura, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
- 1457314981
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
