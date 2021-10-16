Dr. Steven Shields, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Shields, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Shields, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Shields works at
Locations
-
1
West County Ophthalmology Inc.222 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 660N, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 878-9902
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shields?
Dr. Shields removed cataracts in both my eyes. He is great at explaining everything. I have referred family and friends to him.
About Dr. Steven Shields, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548296452
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shields has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shields accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shields works at
Dr. Shields has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shields on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shields speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shields. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shields.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shields, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shields appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.