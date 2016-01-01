Dr. Steven Shields, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Shields, MD
Dr. Steven Shields, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates230 Worcester St, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (781) 431-5200
Dedham Medical Associates1 Lyons St, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (781) 493-3580Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Mhg Physician Services California Inc.133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 421-1380Monday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
About Dr. Steven Shields, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Shields has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shields accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shields has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shields on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shields. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shields.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shields, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shields appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.