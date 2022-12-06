See All Urologists in Avon, CT
Dr. Steven Shichman, MD

Urology
4.7 (23)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Shichman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Avon, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Shichman works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Avon, CT with other offices in West Hartford, CT and Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    385 W Main St, Avon, CT 06001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 947-8500
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    65 Memorial Rd Ste 500, West Hartford, CT 06107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 947-8500
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    85 Seymour St Ste 416, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 947-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Midstate Medical Center
  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Kidney Cancer
Adrenalectomy
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Kidney Cancer
Adrenalectomy
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)

Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Lesion Marsupialization Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 06, 2022
    Excellent one on one visit with a great person. Also his support team is the best with Tessa in the lead.
    Alan F Hofmann — Dec 06, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Steven Shichman, MD
    About Dr. Steven Shichman, MD

    • Urology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578558201
    Education & Certifications

    • St Francis Hospital Uconn
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Shichman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shichman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shichman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shichman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shichman has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shichman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Shichman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shichman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shichman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shichman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

