Dr. Steven Shichman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shichman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Shichman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Shichman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Avon, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Shichman works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group385 W Main St, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 947-8500
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group65 Memorial Rd Ste 500, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 947-8500
-
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 416, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 947-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shichman?
Excellent one on one visit with a great person. Also his support team is the best with Tessa in the lead.
About Dr. Steven Shichman, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1578558201
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Hospital Uconn
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shichman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shichman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shichman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shichman works at
Dr. Shichman has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shichman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Shichman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shichman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shichman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shichman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.