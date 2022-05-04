Overview

Dr. Steven Sheskier, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Sheskier works at UNIVERSITY PLACE ORTHOPHEDICS LLP in New York, NY with other offices in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Morton's Neuroma and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.