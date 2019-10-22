See All Podiatrists in Chicago, IL
Podiatry
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Steven Sharlin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Sharlin works at Near North Podiatry in Chicago, IL with other offices in Hinsdale, IL and Libertyville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Near North Podiatry
    150 E Huron St Ste 801, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 337-2468
  2. 2
    Foot & Ankle Specialists, Hinsdale, IL
    15 Spinning Wheel Rd Ste 114, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 323-1038
  3. 3
    Foot Care Group PC
    1800 Hollister Dr Ste 109, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 362-8848

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    Oct 22, 2019
    I discovered running late in life and over the past 8 years I have been through so many podiatrists, mostly those who presented themselves as Sports focused. Because as a runner, all of my feet ailments I know, came from my desire to run all the miles as if I was in my 20’s (which I am far from). I started having severe pain in my toes on both feet which would present itself when I reached high mileage during my runs, but then again I figured it was to be expected after 20 miles and I figured it was normal. During a couple of marathons, I had to take my socks off because it felt like they were bunched up which they were not. This feeling persisted all through the past few years and then I started having heel pain which was diagnosed as Plantar Fasciitis after an MRI and that was affecting both feet as well. I tried everything from EPAT, special socks, acupuncture, you name it. Finally I decided to look up for a podiatrist that had a lot of experience even if not sports related and that
    Giuliana — Oct 22, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Sharlin, DPM
    About Dr. Steven Sharlin, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1336127067
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

