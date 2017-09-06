Dr. Steven Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Shapiro, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Shapiro, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Locations
Orthopedic Foot & Ankle PC6715 FOREST PARK DR, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 352-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was recently seen by Dr. Shapiro on a second opinion referral. He is extremely knowledgeable and caring. He treated me with respect and extreme patience. Even though I wasn’t his primary patient, he was genuinely concerned for my welfare and future treatment. I will always have the utmost respect for this doctor because of how he responded to me. Also his staff was incredible! I actually felt for the first time that what I was going through mattered.
About Dr. Steven Shapiro, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1992704514
Education & Certifications
- Univ of TX - Southwestern
- Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Residency Program
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Yale University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
