Overview

Dr. Steven Shapiro, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.



Dr. Shapiro works at Orthopedic Foot & Ankle PC in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.