Dr. Steven Shapiro, DO
Dr. Steven Shapiro, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Kansas City College of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Pediatric Medical Associates160 W Germantown Pike Ste D2, East Norriton, PA 19401 Directions
Pediatric Medical Associates1077 Rydal Rd Ste 300, Rydal, PA 19046 Directions
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
He's just the best at what he does. Dr. Steve loves his patients. He takes his time with each one and you never feel rushed when you are with him. He's quick to get back to you when you have a question or concern. I always recommend Dr. Steve to friends who are having new babies.
- Pediatrics
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1821097346
- Naval Regional Med Ctr
- Kansas City College of Medicine and Biosciences
- Pediatrics
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
