Dr. Steven Shapiro, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Shapiro, MD is a Dermatologist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Dr. Shapiro works at Gardens Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Ringworm and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gardens Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center
    11030 Rca Center Dr Ste 3015, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 776-7041
    Dermatology Center Of Florida
    6100 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34997 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 600-7688
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Itchy Skin
Ringworm
Impetigo
Itchy Skin
Ringworm
Impetigo

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Apr 23, 2016
    Been treating me for many years for skin cancer and helped me though a botched up skin surgery by another physician in Fort Lauderdale. He is a stellar physician and very kind man and one of the best skin surgeons in South Florida. You will not do better.
    Ron goff in Ft Lauderdale, FL — Apr 23, 2016
    About Dr. Steven Shapiro, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1720043466
    Education & Certifications

    • University Miami
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Ringworm and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

