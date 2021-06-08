Dr. Steven Shapiro, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Shapiro, DMD
Overview
Dr. Steven Shapiro, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Boston, MA. They graduated from McGill University School Of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Locations
Great Hill Dental Boston1610 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02120 Directions (617) 379-1966
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Sure! He was personable, efficient, clear about what he was going to do to my mouth and I did not feel any pain. (I'd write more but he only did one procedure for me since he was recent to the office.)
About Dr. Steven Shapiro, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1306096664
Education & Certifications
- McGill University School Of Dental Medicine
