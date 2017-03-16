Dr. Steven Shanbom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanbom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Shanbom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Shanbom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Berkley, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Straith Hospital For Special Surgery.
Dr. Shanbom works at
Locations
-
1
Shanbom Eye Specialists28747 Woodward Ave, Berkley, MI 48072 Directions (248) 546-2133
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Straith Hospital For Special Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shanbom?
Dr. Shanbom performed cataract removal and multi-focal lens implants in both eyes in May 2016. My vision improved immediately-I don't need prescription glasses anymore-and the only problem I've had is dry eye, which does occur in some patients. The staff and Dr. Shanbom have given me sample eye drops and done their utmost to get my provider to approve the prescription drops he wants me to use. I had extra office visits because of this problem and everyone is always helpful, informative and kind!
About Dr. Steven Shanbom, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1265433742
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shanbom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shanbom accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shanbom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shanbom works at
Dr. Shanbom has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shanbom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanbom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanbom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanbom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanbom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.