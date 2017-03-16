See All Ophthalmologists in Berkley, MI
Dr. Steven Shanbom, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Shanbom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Berkley, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Straith Hospital For Special Surgery.

Dr. Shanbom works at Shanbom Eye Specialists in Berkley, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Shanbom Eye Specialists
    28747 Woodward Ave, Berkley, MI 48072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 546-2133

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
  • Straith Hospital For Special Surgery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Mar 16, 2017
    Dr. Shanbom performed cataract removal and multi-focal lens implants in both eyes in May 2016. My vision improved immediately-I don't need prescription glasses anymore-and the only problem I've had is dry eye, which does occur in some patients. The staff and Dr. Shanbom have given me sample eye drops and done their utmost to get my provider to approve the prescription drops he wants me to use. I had extra office visits because of this problem and everyone is always helpful, informative and kind!
    Patricia in Royal Oak, MI — Mar 16, 2017
    About Dr. Steven Shanbom, MD

    Ophthalmology
    34 years of experience
    English
    1265433742
    Education & Certifications

    Sinai Grace Hospital
    Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Michigan State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Shanbom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanbom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shanbom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shanbom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shanbom works at Shanbom Eye Specialists in Berkley, MI. View the full address on Dr. Shanbom’s profile.

    Dr. Shanbom has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shanbom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanbom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanbom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanbom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanbom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

