Dr. Steven Shamash, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Shamash works at Garden State Orthopaedic Associates in Fair Lawn, NJ with other offices in Hoboken, NJ, Clifton, NJ, Mahwah, NJ and Parsippany, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.