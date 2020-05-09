Dr. Steven Seidman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seidman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Seidman, DO
Overview
Dr. Steven Seidman, DO is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.
Dr. Seidman works at
Locations
-
1
Farmington Hills Office28595 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 200, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 553-0010Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seidman?
As usual,, I could not be more pleased with the professional treatment I have always received from Dr. S. Seidman. It is now less than 48 hours since my back injection and I am completely free of leg pains. Many thanks to the professional and courteous service I received from Dr. Seidman and Kathy.
About Dr. Steven Seidman, DO
- Neuroradiology
- English
- 1881683373
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center
- Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital
- Oakland General Hospital
- University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seidman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seidman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seidman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seidman works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Seidman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seidman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seidman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seidman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.