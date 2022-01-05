Overview

Dr. Steven Seidel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cullman, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Seidel works at Seidel Plastic Surgery in Cullman, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Excision of Skin Cancer and Burn Injuries along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.