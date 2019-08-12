See All Psychiatrists in Leawood, KS
Dr. Steven Segraves, MD

Adult Psychiatry
3 (46)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Segraves, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Leawood, KS. They completed their residency with University Of Kansas Med Center

Dr. Segraves works at Psychiatry Associates of Kansas City in Leawood, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatry Associates of Kansas City
    8900 State Line Rd Ste 380, Leawood, KS 66206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 385-7252

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cameron Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
SIR-Spheres® Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CompCare
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Healthcare USA
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Aug 12, 2019
    I have been seeing to Dr. Segraves for over a year now. I feel that I can finally provide an informed review. I had one extreme situation with respect to a refill, right after I became a patient, which was really the perfect storm of changes in his office and timing of my refill, which caused a concerning reaction, but since then, I have not had any issues. I have found him to be extremely curious and responsive to changes in my life between visits. He always asks how I feel I am doing and respects my input on my own treatment. I have not always found this to be the case with some doctors. His staff has been extremely nice and responsive, notwithstanding the initial issue early on. While some people may find him cold, I have never found that to be the case. He is pragmatic but certainly has a caring demeanor with his patients (in my experience).
    JS — Aug 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Segraves, MD
    About Dr. Steven Segraves, MD

    Specialties
    • Adult Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215916143
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Kansas Med Center
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Segraves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segraves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Segraves has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Segraves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Segraves works at Psychiatry Associates of Kansas City in Leawood, KS. View the full address on Dr. Segraves’s profile.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Segraves. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segraves.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segraves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segraves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

