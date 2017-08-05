Dr. Seagren has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Seagren, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Seagren, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Marys Medical Center.
Dr. Seagren works at
Locations
Grand Junction Endoscopy Center1035 Wellington Ave, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Directions (970) 242-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Marys Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It is very difficult to understand what led to the other very negative review. Sort of sounds like we are missing part of the story. That certainly was not at all our (spouse too) experiences. Both of us found Dr. Seagren very pleasant and effective. Each of us have had both colonoscopies and endoscopies, and been treated for different gastro ailments. In no case did we have dissatisfaction with any phase of the examination or treatment. Wish I could find an equal on the Front Range now.
About Dr. Steven Seagren, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1184665655
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
