Dr. Steven Scott, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Scott, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Scott works at
Locations
Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center1199 Prince Ave, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 475-7000
Piedmont Physicians Group242 King Ave Ste 230, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 475-1950
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Scott, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1306839444
Education & Certifications
- Emory Affil Hosps
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott works at
Dr. Scott has seen patients for Partial Lung Collapse, Pleural Effusion and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.