Overview

Dr. Steven Schwartzberg, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayley Seton Hospital, Richmond University Medical Center, Staten Island University Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Schwartzberg works at Healthcare Associates in Medicine in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.