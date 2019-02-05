Dr. Steven Schwartzberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartzberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Schwartzberg, MD
Dr. Steven Schwartzberg, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayley Seton Hospital, Richmond University Medical Center, Staten Island University Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.
Healthcare Associates in Medicine1099 Targee St, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 448-3210
Healthcare Associates in Medicine9920 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 667-7500
Healthcare Associates in Medicine3311 Hylan Blvd Ste 2, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 448-3210
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayley Seton Hospital
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
- University Hospital at Downstate
the doctor was very accurate and explained everything in detail
- Pediatric Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1174504419
- St University Ny Downstate Med Center
- Albert Einstein College Med
- New York University School of Medicine
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
