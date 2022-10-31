See All Ophthalmologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Steven Schwartz, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Steven Schwartz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Schwartz works at Jules Stein Eye Institute UCLA in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Los Angeles Office
    200 Stein Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 (310) 206-7474

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Vein Occlusion
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Oct 31, 2022
    Dr Schwartz who I recently had 2 retina surgeries on both of my eyes, is truly a experienced, innovative, successful doctor who has a very positive vision and outlook. He is honest and to the point and does extensive research which contributes to his success! I highly recommend Dr. Schwartz for your eye care.
    About Dr. Steven Schwartz, MD

    Ophthalmology
    35 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1588688444
    Education & Certifications

    Moorfields Eye Hosp
    Jules Stein Eye Inst-UCLA
    Lac-Usc Genl Hosp
    Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
    Ophthalmology
