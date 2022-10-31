Dr. Steven Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Schwartz, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Schwartz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Los Angeles Office200 Stein Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 206-7474
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?
Dr Schwartz who I recently had 2 retina surgeries on both of my eyes, is truly a experienced, innovative, successful doctor who has a very positive vision and outlook. He is honest and to the point and does extensive research which contributes to his success! I highly recommend Dr. Schwartz for your eye care.
About Dr. Steven Schwartz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588688444
Education & Certifications
- Moorfields Eye Hosp
- Jules Stein Eye Inst-UCLA
- Lac-Usc Genl Hosp
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schwartz speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.