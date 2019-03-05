Dr. Steven Schwaitzberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwaitzberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Schwaitzberg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Kaleida Health100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 859-2268Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Great...he performed to surgeries with him ...pre/post treament was great in hospital and after hospital care follow up..Listens to patient
About Dr. Steven Schwaitzberg, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Creole and French Creole
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Dr. Schwaitzberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwaitzberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwaitzberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwaitzberg speaks Creole and French Creole.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwaitzberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwaitzberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwaitzberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwaitzberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.