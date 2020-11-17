Dr. Steven Schuster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Schuster, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Schuster, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Locations
Schuster Plastic Surgery1905 Clint Moore Rd Ste 101, Boca Raton, FL 33496 Directions (561) 912-9191
Delray Medical Center Inc5352 Linton Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 912-9191
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had my breast implants removed due to a rupture, then replaced and lifted, love love love my results, Dr. Schuster is masterful and his team amazing! Thank you!
About Dr. Steven Schuster, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Plastic Surgery
