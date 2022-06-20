Dr. Steven Schultz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Schultz, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Schultz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital and Purcell Municipal Hospital.
Dr. Schultz works at
Locations
Norman Regional Healthplex Hospital3300 Healthplex Pkwy, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 310-4211
Steven Schultz MD4217 28th Ave NW Ste 111, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 310-4211
Physicians Surgical Center An Affiliate of Healthsouth3121 S Telephone Rd, Moore, OK 73160 Directions (405) 310-4211
Surgery Center of Oklahoma9500 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 310-4211
Hospital Affiliations
- Norman Regional Hospital
- Purcell Municipal Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Been my Doctor for 10+ years. 5 - surgeries, several non-surgery visits. Good listener, Great bedside manners. Awesome Staff! Now, if I only I got a chocolate bar for each Person I’ve recommended to Dr Schultz !! Lol Thanks, Dr. Schultz for putting me back together all these times!
About Dr. Steven Schultz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891793790
Education & Certifications
- New Mexico Ctr for Jnt Rplcmnt Surg Presby Hosp
- John Peter Smith Hospital JPS Health Network
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University of Oklahoma
- Orthopedic Surgery

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.