Dr. Steven Schulenborg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulenborg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Schulenborg, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Schulenborg, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Schulenborg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Orthopaedic Associates6 Executive Park Dr NE Ste 10, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 321-9900
- 2 2550 Windy Hill Rd SE Ste 310, Marietta, GA 30067 Directions (404) 321-9900
-
3
Pediatric Orthopaedic Assoc.6095 Professional Pkwy Ste B200, Douglasville, GA 30134 Directions (404) 321-9900
-
4
Pediatric Orthopaedic Assoc.1180 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144 Directions (404) 321-9900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schulenborg?
Amazing with my daughter who has had many knee issues! Love him.
About Dr. Steven Schulenborg, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1942527932
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Pediatric Sports Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schulenborg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schulenborg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schulenborg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schulenborg works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulenborg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulenborg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulenborg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulenborg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.