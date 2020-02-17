See All Neurosurgeons in Winchester, VA
Dr. Steven Schopick, MD

Neurosurgery
2.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Steven Schopick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University - M.D. and is affiliated with Grant Memorial Hospital, Sentara Rmh Medical Center, Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic and Winchester Medical Center.

Dr. Schopick works at Virginia Brain & Spine Center in Winchester, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Virginia Brain & Spine Center
    1818 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 450-0072

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grant Memorial Hospital
  • Sentara Rmh Medical Center
  • Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic
  • Winchester Medical Center

Myelopathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Myelopathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc

Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Spine Disease Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Feb 17, 2020
    Very professional with good communication on the procedure. Had a disc replacement to end tingling and numbness in arms and hands. Surgery and post op time went well.
    LH. Va. — Feb 17, 2020
    About Dr. Steven Schopick, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205816998
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • A Einstein Coll M-Yeshiva U, Neurological Surgery A Einstein Coll M-Yeshiva U, General Surgery
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University - M.D.
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Schopick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schopick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schopick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schopick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schopick works at Virginia Brain & Spine Center in Winchester, VA. View the full address on Dr. Schopick’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Schopick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schopick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schopick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schopick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

