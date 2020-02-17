Dr. Steven Schopick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schopick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Schopick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Schopick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University - M.D. and is affiliated with Grant Memorial Hospital, Sentara Rmh Medical Center, Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic and Winchester Medical Center.
Dr. Schopick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Virginia Brain & Spine Center1818 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 450-0072
Hospital Affiliations
- Grant Memorial Hospital
- Sentara Rmh Medical Center
- Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schopick?
Very professional with good communication on the procedure. Had a disc replacement to end tingling and numbness in arms and hands. Surgery and post op time went well.
About Dr. Steven Schopick, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1205816998
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein Coll M-Yeshiva U, Neurological Surgery A Einstein Coll M-Yeshiva U, General Surgery
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University - M.D.
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schopick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schopick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schopick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schopick works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Schopick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schopick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schopick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schopick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.