See All Ophthalmologists in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Steven Schnell, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Steven Schnell, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Steven Schnell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.

Dr. Schnell works at Steven L Schnell MD in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Lens Fitting Services, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Scott Fair, DO
Dr. Scott Fair, DO
10 (108)
View Profile
Dr. Steven Edens, MD
Dr. Steven Edens, MD
10 (62)
View Profile
Dr. David Mittleman, MD
Dr. David Mittleman, MD
10 (1100)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Steven L Schnell MD
    210 Jupiter Lakes Blvd Ste 3104, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 747-4994

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Contact Lens Fitting Services
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Floaters
Contact Lens Fitting Services
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Floaters

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Intraocular Lens Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schnell?

    Mar 16, 2022
    I went to Dr Schnell after 3 other DR office visits for the same condition. I was so desperate and was looking for another eye Dr. I Found him online. The staff was very nice. Dr Schnell was very nice and performed the eye exam with a very soft touch. Very good bedside manner. Everything went well. My eye issue was resolved as soon I have left his office. I was very happy that I have found him. will recommend him anytime.
    Monique St Louis — Mar 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Schnell, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Schnell, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schnell to family and friends

    Dr. Schnell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schnell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Schnell, MD.

    About Dr. Steven Schnell, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528056884
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Umdnj University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Nassau Comm Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Hofstra University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Schnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schnell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schnell works at Steven L Schnell MD in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Dr. Schnell’s profile.

    Dr. Schnell has seen patients for Contact Lens Fitting Services, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schnell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schnell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schnell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Schnell, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.