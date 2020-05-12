Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Schneider, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Schneider, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with South County Hospital.
Dr. Schneider works at
Locations
1
South County Cardiology Associates70 Kenyon Ave Unit 103, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 789-0661
2
South County Hospital100 Kenyon Ave, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 789-0661
Hospital Affiliations
- South County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After a terrible experience at Woman & Infants hospital my primary refereed me to Dr Schneider for a surgery involving and extremely large and invasive Fibroid Tumor in which I needed to have a full hysterectomy. Dr Schneider was incredibly informative and I appreciated his honesty! He is no nonsense and tells you exactly as it is, so if you are the type that needs to be babied he is probably not your guy. If you are looking for a knowledgeable and incredibly competent doctor/surgeon you won't find better. My surgery went extremely well and the next day he came to my hospital room. He assisted me in taking a walk through the new labor and delivery wing and spent so much time just checking in and ensuring that I was feeling as best I could and that I was doing well. I've had two followups since my surgery and he still remains to be the most honest, genuine and caring doctor! He is so fabulous I have switched to him to be my primary GYN.
About Dr. Steven Schneider, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1063421659
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Medical Center (Western Campus Tufts University School Of Medicine)
- Baystate Medical Center (Western Campus Of Tufts University School Of Medicine)
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider has seen patients for Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.