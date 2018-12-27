Dr. Steven Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Schmidt, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Schmidt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Marinette, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center.
Locations
Aurora Bay Area Health Center in Marinette4061 Old Peshtigo Rd, Marinette, WI 54143 Directions (715) 732-1055Tuesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pm
Plastic Surgery & Skin Specialists by BayCare Clinic2605 Development Dr, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 288-8240
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Baycare Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had bi-lateral removal of saline implants. As the left implant burst. I went to Dr. Schmidt at GBPSA. I was scared as my implants were done only 8 years ago. He had such professionalism and compassion that I had not seen before in a doctor here in Wisconsin. His nurse Mary and the staff at the surgical center were all amazing. Dr. Schmidt spent time with me going over my options. He explained and answered all question that I had. I am so thrilled with the outcome of my breast implants.
About Dr. Steven Schmidt, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1831116797
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmidt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
