Dr. Steven Schmidt, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Overview

Dr. Steven Schmidt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Marinette, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center.

Dr. Schmidt works at Aurora Health Care Outpatnt Sgy in Marinette, WI with other offices in Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aurora Bay Area Health Center in Marinette
    4061 Old Peshtigo Rd, Marinette, WI 54143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 732-1055
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Plastic Surgery & Skin Specialists by BayCare Clinic
    2605 Development Dr, Green Bay, WI 54311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-8240

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Baycare Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Repair of Pigmentation Defect
Rhinoseptoplasty
Repair of Pigmentation Defect
Rhinoseptoplasty

Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Dec 27, 2018
    I had bi-lateral removal of saline implants. As the left implant burst. I went to Dr. Schmidt at GBPSA. I was scared as my implants were done only 8 years ago. He had such professionalism and compassion that I had not seen before in a doctor here in Wisconsin. His nurse Mary and the staff at the surgical center were all amazing. Dr. Schmidt spent time with me going over my options. He explained and answered all question that I had. I am so thrilled with the outcome of my breast implants.
    Brenda Franco in Green Bay, WI — Dec 27, 2018
    About Dr. Steven Schmidt, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831116797
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania
    • Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania
    • Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    • Plastic Surgery
