Overview

Dr. Steven Schmidt, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Schmidt works at Complete Physicians Services in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.