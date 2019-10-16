See All General Dentists in Merritt Island, FL
Dr. Steven Schmid, DDS

Dentistry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Schmid, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan.

Dr. Schmid works at Florida Prosthodontics in Merritt Island, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Prosthodontics
    2180 N Courtenay Pkwy, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 252-8902
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    As a graduate student Dr. Schmid made my dentures. I have had maximum radiation in that area leaving distorted structures. Two other older dentist failed at that task. His dentures, with few modifications, were comfortable. Wish he were closer to Leesburg.
    About Dr. Steven Schmid, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063702207
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan
    Medical Education

