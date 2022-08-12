Overview

Dr. Steven Schierling, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Irving, TX. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center - College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Medical City Las Colinas.



Dr. Schierling works at North Texas Surgical Specialists in Irving, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.