Dr. Steven Schierling, MD
Dr. Steven Schierling, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Irving, TX. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center - College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Medical City Las Colinas.
North Texas Surgical Specialists - Irving6161 N State Highway 161 Ste 324, Irving, TX 75038 Directions (469) 284-8990
North Texas Surgical Specialists - Las Colinas6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 257, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (469) 284-8990
North Texas Surgical Specialists - Frisco5680 Frisco Square Blvd Ste 2500, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (469) 284-8990Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Medical City Las Colinas
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- General Surgery
- English
- Texas AandM College of Medicine-Scott and White Program
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple, TX
- Texas A&M University Health Science Center - College of Medicine
- Texas A&M University
- General Surgery
Dr. Schierling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schierling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schierling has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schierling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schierling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schierling.
