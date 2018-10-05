See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bridgewater, NJ
Dr. Steven Schiebert, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Steven Schiebert, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (66)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Steven Schiebert, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Hudson Regional Hospital and Richmond University Medical Center.

Dr. Schiebert works at New Jersey Spine And Orthopedics in Bridgewater, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    NJ Spine and Orthopedic
    1200 US Highway 22 Ste 14, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 376-6595
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hudson Regional Hospital
  • Richmond University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Atlantoaxial Fusion Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schiebert?

    Oct 05, 2018
    Great information that is very helpful for my issues. Will recommend.
    Anonymous — Oct 05, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Schiebert, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Schiebert, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schiebert to family and friends

    Dr. Schiebert's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schiebert

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Schiebert, MD.

    About Dr. Steven Schiebert, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205042546
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • North Shore University at Plainview
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Schiebert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schiebert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schiebert has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schiebert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schiebert works at New Jersey Spine And Orthopedics in Bridgewater, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Schiebert’s profile.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiebert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiebert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schiebert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schiebert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Schiebert, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.