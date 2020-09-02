Overview

Dr. Steven Scheufler, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Massillon, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.



Dr. Scheufler works at Massillon Family Practice in Massillon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.