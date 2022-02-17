Dr. Steven Scheer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Scheer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Scheer, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Scheer works at
Locations
-
1
Millennium19531 Cochran Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Directions (941) 342-3400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Optimal Sleep Health2020 Cattlemen Rd Ste 400, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 342-3400
-
3
Optimal Sleep Health199 Center Rd, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 342-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Celtic Insurance Company
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Quality Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scheer?
I have gone to Dr. Sheer for about 15 years and he is a great doctor. I really appreciate him. I would recommend him to my family and friends. 5 Stars Jackie Tucker
About Dr. Steven Scheer, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1699735092
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- University Minn
- Jewish Hosp St Louis
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scheer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scheer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scheer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scheer works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.