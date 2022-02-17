Overview

Dr. Steven Scheer, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Scheer works at Millennium Physician Group in Port Charlotte, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL and Venice, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.