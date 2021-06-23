Dr. Steven Schechter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schechter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Schechter, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Schechter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm6900 Orchard Lake Rd Ste LL04, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 855-7495
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Everything was good but the wait times was a bit longer than expected. The doctor seemed friendly and helpful. The staff seemed also helpful.
About Dr. Steven Schechter, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1902897390
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schechter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schechter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schechter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schechter has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schechter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Schechter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schechter.
