Overview

Dr. Steven Schechter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital, Saint Anne's Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Schechter works at Colorectal Care Center Providence Ri in Providence, RI with other offices in Attleboro, MA and Pawtucket, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.