Overview

Dr. Steven Schaub, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Schaub works at Life Span Physicians Group in Pawtucket, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.