Dr. Steven Schaub, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Schaub, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Locations
Life Span Physicians Group407 East Ave Ste 250, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 351-2280
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Schaub, MD
- Rheumatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1346500220
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaub works at
