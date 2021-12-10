Overview

Dr. Steven Scalco, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in La Place, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and River Parishes Hospital.



Dr. Scalco works at Specialty Care Center in La Place, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.