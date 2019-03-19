Overview

Dr. Steven Sawelson, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Sawelson works at Inadomi & Sawelson MDs in Torrance, CA with other offices in Gardena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.