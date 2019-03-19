Dr. Sawelson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Sawelson, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Sawelson, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Sawelson works at
Locations
Steven A. Sawelson20911 Earl St Ste 320, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 542-2607
U.s. Renal Care Gardena Dialysis1045 W Redondo Beach Blvd Ste 105, Gardena, CA 90247 Directions (310) 515-0788
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor Takes a good deal of time to understand and treat an issue. Good listener.
About Dr. Steven Sawelson, MD
- Nephrology
- 40 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Sawelson has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Mineral Metabolism Disorders
