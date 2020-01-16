Dr. Steven Sauk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sauk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Sauk, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Sauk, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They graduated from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medical Group800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 205, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-6062
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Dr. Sauk literally saved my father from a below the knee amputation. He is immensely talented and kind. He remains positive and optimistic, an increasingly rare thing in healthcare. He is a rock star, the best!
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- English
- Washington University/B-Jh/Slch Consortium
- UCLA David Geffen School Of Medicine/UCLA Medical Center
- Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
