Dr. Saraf Sepehr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sepehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saraf Sepehr, MD
Overview
Dr. Saraf Sepehr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Sepehr works at
Locations
-
1
Harborview Medical Center325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 744-9220
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sepehr?
Dr Saraf is very thorough and knowledgeable. Discusses his findings with his patient's and uses illustrations to help patient's understand their condition. Very polite and attentive to patient's concerns.
About Dr. Saraf Sepehr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1649545112
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sepehr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sepehr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sepehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sepehr works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sepehr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sepehr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sepehr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sepehr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.