Dr. Steven Sapkin, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience
Dr. Steven Sapkin, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine.

Dr. Sapkin works at Foote Gold-Sapkin Medical Group in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anoscopy, Hemorrhoids and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Family Medical Clinic and Pediatrics Urgent Care
    5353 Balboa Blvd Ste 201, Encino, CA 91316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 788-2001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anoscopy
Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Anoscopy
Hemorrhoids
Constipation

Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 18, 2019
    Reply Dr. Sapkin is a FANTASTIC doctor! Knowledgeable, Kind & Funny. I was so impressed how he took his time never rushing me and very caring. His staff is also really nice!!! Rolando M.
    — Mar 18, 2019
    About Dr. Steven Sapkin, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 55 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1124077532
    Education & Certifications

    • Cook Co Hosp
    • Cook Co Hosp
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Sapkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sapkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sapkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sapkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sapkin works at Foote Gold-Sapkin Medical Group in Encino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sapkin’s profile.

    Dr. Sapkin has seen patients for Anoscopy, Hemorrhoids and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sapkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sapkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sapkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sapkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sapkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

