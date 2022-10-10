Dr. Steven Sanders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Sanders, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Sanders, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech Health Sciences Center School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas.
Dr. Sanders works at
Locations
-
1
Precision Orthopedics and Sports Medicine2120 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 100, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (972) 438-4636
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanders?
Yes, I diffidently would recommend Dr. Steven B. Sanders and his entire staff. I kept detailed notes of my Hip Surgery (07/18/2022) the entire time. Dr. Sanders and his Staff has made a great positive change in my life. I am 68 years old. In the beginning, before my surgery, I was in such extreme pain because of my Hip. After surgery, the main thing I immediately noticed is I no longer had any “Hip Pain” at all. None! I went home on 07/19/2022 and was able to walk up my stairs. On 07/21/2022 I started going back to the Gym. 10/09/2022, With no exaggeration, I am working out three hours a day. In reference to my Legs/Hips. Every other day I do 12 to 16 Sets of Leg Squats with my legs at various widths and weight. 15 Sets of Leg Extensions, Leg Curls & Calves. I also walk at a "Brisk Pace 3.7 Mph". I limit my mileage to 3 to 5 miles, simply because of time. I have a terrible urge to start running/jogging again, but I was told not to. I will be happy to demonstrate these abilities.
About Dr. Steven Sanders, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346282225
Education & Certifications
- Texas Center For Joint Replacement
- University Of Louisville
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Texas Tech Health Sciences Center School Of Medicine
- Texas Tech
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanders works at
Dr. Sanders has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sanders speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.