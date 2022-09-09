See All Other Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Steven Sampson, DO

Regenerative Medicine
5 (54)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Sampson, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Sampson works at The Orthohealing Center in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Orthohealing Center
    10780 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 210, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (442) 263-4721
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Arthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Arthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 54 ratings
Patient Ratings (54)
5 Star
(54)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 09, 2022
always a pleasure which is why i consider this faciloity my care provider
Jamie M. — Sep 09, 2022
About Dr. Steven Sampson, DO

Specialties
  • Regenerative Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1528126547
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven Sampson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sampson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sampson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sampson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sampson works at The Orthohealing Center in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sampson’s profile.

54 patients have reviewed Dr. Sampson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sampson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sampson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sampson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

