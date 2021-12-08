Overview

Dr. Steven Sampson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Sampson works at Spine & Scoliosis Center in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.