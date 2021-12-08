Dr. Steven Sampson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sampson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Sampson, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Sampson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Locations
Spine & Scoliosis Center14 Technology Dr Ste 11, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-4233
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Everything went as planned, from diagnosis with proper testing, to the surgery. I am a very happy patient with a great outcome after surgery. I had a glomous tumor on finger that went undiagnosed for years and Dr Sampson helped me.
About Dr. Steven Sampson, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235170903
Education & Certifications
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sampson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sampson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sampson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sampson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sampson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sampson speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sampson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sampson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sampson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sampson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.